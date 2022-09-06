AC/DC's Brian Johnson's Autobiography Coming Next Month

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson will be publishing his long awaited autobiography, "The Lives Of Brian", on October 25th in the U.S. via Dey Street Books and is now available for preorder.

"I've had some long nights and some great nights, some bad days and a lot of good days, and during that time I've gone from choirboy to rock 'n' roll singer, and now I've gone and written a bloody book about it," says Johnson.

"Brian's memoir captures an unforgettable moment in rock history. Anyone who wants to understand Brian's roots as well as the moment of ignition when he joined AC/DC and helped create a monster album will be in for an unforgettable ride," says Dey Street Books SVP and executive editor Mauro DiPreta.

Rowland White says: "From growing up in the north-east, the son of a former British army sergeant-major and an Italian mother, to fronting world's biggest rock band, 'The Lives Of Brian' tells one of the best stories in music in Brian's own inimitable voice. His life has been a roller coaster of highs and lows during which success as a musician too often felt out of reach. But even when it seemed defeat had been snatched from the jaws of victory he never gave up. And throughout his feet have remained firmly planted on the ground. Warm, vivid, evocative, life-affirming and often laugh-out-loud funny, 'The Lives Of Brian' is a gold standard rock 'n' roll memoir from one of our most well-loved performers. Brian's one of a kind and I couldn't be more proud to be publishing his book."

Fans can preorder the book here.

