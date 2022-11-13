Peter Gabriel Announce First Leg Of 2023 Tour

Peter Gabriel has announced that he will be launching his first tour outside of North America since 2014 next year when he hits the road for the i/o Tour of the UK and Europe.

Gabriel had this to say, "It's been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there."

The tour will in support of his forthcoming album, "i/0", and is set to kick off on May 18th in Krakow, Poland at the Tauron Arena and will wrap up on June 25th in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena.

A North American tour will follow in late summer and fall of 2023. Gabriel will be joined on the trek by his regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katche. See the dates below:

i/o The Tour - Europe 2023
Thursday 18 May Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
Saturday 20 May Verona, Italy Verona Arena
Sunday 21 May Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
Tuesday 23 May Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Wednesday 24 May Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Friday 26 May Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
Sunday 28 May Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
Tuesday 30 May Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Wednesday 31 May Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
Friday 2 June Bergen, Norway Koengen
Monday 5 June Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Tuesday 6 June Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
Thursday 8 June Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Saturday 10 June Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Monday 12 June Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
Tuesday 13 June Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
Thursday 15 June Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
Saturday 17 June Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
Monday 19 June London, UK The O2
Thursday 22 June Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Friday 23 June Manchester, UK AO Arena
Sunday 25 June Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

