Peter Gabriel Announce First Leg Of 2023 Tour

Tour poster

Peter Gabriel has announced that he will be launching his first tour outside of North America since 2014 next year when he hits the road for the i/o Tour of the UK and Europe.

Gabriel had this to say, "It's been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there."

The tour will in support of his forthcoming album, "i/0", and is set to kick off on May 18th in Krakow, Poland at the Tauron Arena and will wrap up on June 25th in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena.

A North American tour will follow in late summer and fall of 2023. Gabriel will be joined on the trek by his regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katche. See the dates below:

i/o The Tour - Europe 2023

Thursday 18 May Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

Saturday 20 May Verona, Italy Verona Arena

Sunday 21 May Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

Tuesday 23 May Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

Wednesday 24 May Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Friday 26 May Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

Sunday 28 May Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

Tuesday 30 May Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Wednesday 31 May Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

Friday 2 June Bergen, Norway Koengen

Monday 5 June Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 6 June Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

Thursday 8 June Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

Saturday 10 June Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Monday 12 June Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

Tuesday 13 June Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

Thursday 15 June Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

Saturday 17 June Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

Monday 19 June London, UK The O2

Thursday 22 June Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

Friday 23 June Manchester, UK AO Arena

Sunday 25 June Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Related Stories

Acclaimed Musicians Help Tribute Peter Gabriel With 'Through The Wire'

Peter Gabriel In The Studio For 'So' Anniversary

Peter Gabriel's 'Rated PG' Getting Wider Release

Peter Gabriel Releases Rarities Collection 'Flotsam and Jetsam'

Peter Gabriel Music and Merch

News > Peter Gabriel