Peter Gabriel's Back to Front - Live in London Getting 4K Release

(Kayos) Mercury Studios announces the May 10, 2024 release of Back to Front - Live in London from Peter Gabriel on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray. Back to Front - Live in London captures the complete live performance of the So album from start to finish.

This spectacular live concert, filmed at London's O2 over 2 nights in October 2013, using the latest Ultra High Definition 4K technology, captures Peter Gabriel's celebration of the 25th anniversary of his landmark album So.

To mark the event, Gabriel reunited his original So touring band from 1986/87 (David Rhodes, Tony Levin, Manu Katche and David Sancious, with Jennie Abrahamson & Linnea Olsson) and for the very first time fans saw them play the multi-platinum selling album in its entirety.

As a bonus Back to Front includes "The Visual Approach" a fascinating feature on the creation of the live show. While the core of the performance is the So album, there is so much more to the concert with unfinished, previously unreleased and re-imagined songs sitting effortlessly alongside classic hits reflecting what a multi-dimensional artist Peter Gabriel is. With innovative lighting and staging, Back to Front - Live in London offers a visual and narrative feast that puts the viewer inside a concert like never before.

A notable inclusion in the concert is the song Daddy Long Legs, at the time a previously unheard and unfinished piece which opened the show. With the release of Gabriel's current album i/o, the performance is revealed to be an early, work in progress rendition of the song Playing for Time.

Peter Gabriel Back to Front - Live In London Track Listing :

1) Daddy Long Legs

2) Come Talk To Me

3) Shock The Monkey

4) Family Snapshot

5) Digging In The Dirt

6) Secret World

7) The Family And The Fishing Net

8) No Self Control

9) Solsbury Hill

10) Show Yourself

11) Red Rain

12) Sledgehammer

13) Don't Give Up

14) That Voice Again

15) Mercy Street

16) Big Time

17) We Do What We're Told (Milgram's 37)

18) This Is The Picture (Excellent Birds)

19) In Your Eyes

20) The Tower That Ate People

21) Biko

BONUS FEATURE (Note: Bonus feature is presented in HD)

Peter Gabriel & Rob Sinclair: Back To Front - The Visual Approach

Related Stories

Steve 'Deacon' Hunter Finds His Voice With 'The Deacon Speaks'

Peter Gabriel Delivers New Album Following Year of Full Moon Song Debuts

Peter Gabriel Streams New Song 'And Still'

Peter Gabriel Announces Full Release Details For i/o

News > Peter Gabriel