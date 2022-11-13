The Kitchen Dwellers Announce Early 2023 Tour Dates

(Big Hassle) The Kitchen Dwellers have announced their February, 2023 tour dates. The February run will kick off on Feb 3 and 4 with two nights at The Elm in the band's hometown, Bozeman, MT.

The tour will take the band along with special guest, Lindsay Lou along the Pacific Northwest and West Coast and will wrap up in Solana Beach, CA on Feb 19.

The Kitchen Dwellers will play a handful of shows in Colorado this December, followed by an appearance at the sold out Strings & Sol festival in Puerto Morelos. The Kitchen Dwellers will wrap up 2022 with two nights at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City.

Kitchen Dwellers Tour Dates:
Dec 1 @ Belly Up Aspen | Aspen, CO - SOLD OUT
Dec 2-3 @ 10 Mile Music Hall | Frisco, CO
Dec 7-11 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Q.R. - SOLD OUT
Dec 30-31 @ The Commonwealth Room | Salt Lake City, UT
Jan 13 @ Denver Comes Alive - Mission Ballroom | Denver, CO
Jan 14 @ Surf Hotel | Crested Butte, CO
Jan 15 @ Public House | Buena Vista, CO
Jan 17-18 @ Knotty Pine | Victor, ID
Jan 20-21 @ Great Northern Bar & Grill | Whitefish, MT
Feb 3-4 @ The Elm | Bozeman, MT*
Feb 7 @ The Knitting Factory | Boise, ID*
Feb 9 @ Wild Buffalo | Bellingham, WA*
Feb 10 @ Neumos | Seattle, WA*
Feb 11 @ Aladdin Theater | Portland, OR*
Feb 14 @ The Domino Room | Bend, OR*
Feb 15 @ Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, NV*
Feb 16 @ Felton Music Hall | Felton, CA*
Feb 17 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA*
Feb 18 @ Pappy + Harriet's | Pioneertown, CA*
Feb19 @ Belly Up Tavern | Solana Beach, CA*
Mar 3-5 @ WinterWonderGrass | Steamboat Springs, CO
* w/ Lindsay Lou

