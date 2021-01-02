.

AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song

Keavin Wiggins | 01-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song
PWR/UP cover art

AC/DC topped Classic Rock's Best 50 albums of 2020 poll with their latest effort "Power Up" and the publication reached out to Angus Young and Brian Johnson to ask them about their favorite songs from the effort.

Angus said, "I really like the opening track a lot, Realize. But I like them all - Rejection, Shot In The Dark, Wild Reputation, Demon's Fire... and Money Shot is a big song. I'm a bit biased, you know?"

Johnson on the other hand could not pick a favorite. He said, "No! Don't ask me that. It's like trying to pick your favorite Beatles song. It ain't gonna happen.

"And if I pick one I'll only change my mind tomorrow. The first thing I said to Angus when I got a copy of the album was: 'Jeez, I do not envy the man who's got to pick a single from this lot.'"


Related Stories


AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song

AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time 2020 In Review

Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity 2020 In Review

AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution' 2020 In Review

AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary 2020 In Review

AC/DC Celebrated 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary With Video Series 2020 In Review

AC/DC PWRUP The World In New Video

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest 2020 In Review

Angus Young Reveals His Favorite AC/DC Song And How Highway Changed

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Tops Australian Charts For Fourth Week

More AC/DC News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Says Goodbye To Rough 2020- Def Leppard Vault To Be Unlocked- more

Reviews

RockPile: Aussie Edition

Firefall - Comet

Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More

MorleyView Desmond Child

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song

Wolfgang Van Halen Says Goodbye To Rough 2020

Def Leppard Vault To Be Unlocked This Month

Singled Out: Jason Charles Miller's Better Late Than Never

Journey Singer Leads Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms' 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Shared His Expected Timeline For Live Return 2020 In Review

Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hit New Milestone 2020 In Review

Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time 2020 In Review