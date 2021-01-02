AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song

PWR/UP cover art

AC/DC topped Classic Rock's Best 50 albums of 2020 poll with their latest effort "Power Up" and the publication reached out to Angus Young and Brian Johnson to ask them about their favorite songs from the effort.

Angus said, "I really like the opening track a lot, Realize. But I like them all - Rejection, Shot In The Dark, Wild Reputation, Demon's Fire... and Money Shot is a big song. I'm a bit biased, you know?"

Johnson on the other hand could not pick a favorite. He said, "No! Don't ask me that. It's like trying to pick your favorite Beatles song. It ain't gonna happen.

"And if I pick one I'll only change my mind tomorrow. The first thing I said to Angus when I got a copy of the album was: 'Jeez, I do not envy the man who's got to pick a single from this lot.'"

Related Stories

AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time 2020 In Review

Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity 2020 In Review

AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution' 2020 In Review

AC/DC Look Back At 'Hells Bells' For 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary 2020 In Review

AC/DC Celebrated 'Back In Black' 40th Anniversary With Video Series 2020 In Review

AC/DC PWRUP The World In New Video

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest 2020 In Review

Angus Young Reveals His Favorite AC/DC Song And How Highway Changed

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Tops Australian Charts For Fourth Week

More AC/DC News