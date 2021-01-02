AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song

AC/DC topped Classic Rock's Best 50 albums of 2020 poll with their latest effort "Power Up" and the publication reached out to Angus Young and Brian Johnson to ask them about their favorite songs from the effort.
Angus said, "I really like the opening track a lot, Realize. But I like them all - Rejection, Shot In The Dark, Wild Reputation, Demon's Fire... and Money Shot is a big song. I'm a bit biased, you know?"
Johnson on the other hand could not pick a favorite. He said, "No! Don't ask me that. It's like trying to pick your favorite Beatles song. It ain't gonna happen.
"And if I pick one I'll only change my mind tomorrow. The first thing I said to Angus when I got a copy of the album was: 'Jeez, I do not envy the man who's got to pick a single from this lot.'"
