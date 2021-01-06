.

AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig 2020 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 01-06-2021

Video capture

AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has sung the praises of Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose for the job he was able to do filling in on lead vocals for the band's 2016 tour.

Rose took over as frontman for AC/DC, allowing them to finish their Rock Or Bust World Tour, after Johnson was forced off the road when doctors told him he faced permanent hearing loss if he continued the trek.

Brian spoke to UCR about the band's new album "PWR/UP" and during the chat he said of Axl filling his shoes, "He jumped into a tough, tough vocalist gig. You've got to be on top of your game for that. There's not many resting places. You've really got to go in full chop, all of the time.

"And for him to do that at such short notice was pretty fantastic. I've got a lot of respect for what he did, you know. A lot of respect."


