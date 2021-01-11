AC/DC have announced that they will be premiering the music video for their song "Realize" this Wednesday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST.
The track is the latest single from the legendary band's new chart topping album "Power Up", which was released back in November and was the follow-up to their 2014 album "Rock Or Bust".
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson explained to Rock 100.5 in Atlanta back in October how the album came about and that the band members did not expect to make another record. He said, "It's something probably nobody thought would happen. It was about 2018, and Angus was contacted by the record company, who said, 'Do you fancy doing an album?'
"And Angus said, 'Well, let's ask the boys.' So he asked me and Cliff and Phil. And Stevie was there, obviously. And I think we all said 'yes' immediately; we just said, 'This would be great.' And, of course, we went off to Vancouver in about August."
Listen to "Realize" below:
AC/DC Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music 2020 In Review
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review
AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig 2020 In Review
AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose 2020 In Review
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle 2020 In Review
AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song
AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time 2020 In Review
Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity 2020 In Review
AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution' 2020 In Review
AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere- Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs- Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula- more
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere
Why Dave Grohl Will Not Sing Nirvana Songs
Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula
Scour Announce EP Trilogy Livestream Event
Love and Death Share New Song and Will Play First Live Show In 7 Years
Evergrey Release 'Eternal Nocturnal' Video
Charming Liars Launch Live Sounds Video Series
Walking Papers Release Epic 'Divine Intervention' Video