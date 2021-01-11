AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere

Album cover art

AC/DC have announced that they will be premiering the music video for their song "Realize" this Wednesday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST.

The track is the latest single from the legendary band's new chart topping album "Power Up", which was released back in November and was the follow-up to their 2014 album "Rock Or Bust".

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson explained to Rock 100.5 in Atlanta back in October how the album came about and that the band members did not expect to make another record. He said, "It's something probably nobody thought would happen. It was about 2018, and Angus was contacted by the record company, who said, 'Do you fancy doing an album?'

"And Angus said, 'Well, let's ask the boys.' So he asked me and Cliff and Phil. And Stevie was there, obviously. And I think we all said 'yes' immediately; we just said, 'This would be great.' And, of course, we went off to Vancouver in about August."

Listen to "Realize" below:

Related Stories

AC/DC Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review

AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song

AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time 2020 In Review

Angus Explains Secret To AC/DC's Longevity 2020 In Review

AC/DC Look Back At 'Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution' 2020 In Review

More AC/DC News