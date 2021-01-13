AC/DC Release Innovative 'Realize' Video

Photo courtesy AC/DC

AC/DC have released an innovative music video for their latest single "Realize". The track comes from the band's recently released chart topping studio album "Power Up".

The new clip was co-directed by Clemens Habicht (Tame Impala, Liars) and Josh Cheuse (the bands creative director), and each member (Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd and Stevie Young) were each filmed individually.

The directors then put all the pieces together for the black and white clip like a puzzle that "pieced each individual performance together to create a cohesive visual that shows AC/DC like never before," according to the announcement. Watch the results below:

