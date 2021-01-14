AC/DC's Angus Young Addresses Axl Rose Rumors

Video still

AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young has struck down the speculation that he has written new music for the band with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Axl helped the band complete their Rock Of Bust World Tour in 2016, by taking over for AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson after the vocalist was forced off the road over the danger of permanent hearing loss.

That sparked speculation that Axl would write music with AC/DC and may even record with them. Angus was asked about the rumors in a recent interview and struck them down.

He said, "Nothing really came out solid. I know that he has a lot of things he's involved in. I don't even know if you would say it was music. But he had a lot of things that he was involved in."

Angus was then asked specifically if he and Axl had written any tracks and he said, "No, no. That never happened."

Related Stories

AC/DC Release Innovative 'Realize' Video

AC/DC Announce 'Realize' Video Premiere

AC/DC Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic 2020 In Review

AC/DC Frontman Praises Axl Rose For Job Taking Over Gig 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle 2020 In Review

AC/DC's Power Up Voted Best Album Of 2020, Angus Reveals Favorite Song

AC/DC's Angus Young Recalls Terrifying First Time 2020 In Review

More AC/DC News