Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire' From New Triple Album

Heart Album cover art courtesy EBM

Eric Church has released a new single called "Heart On Fire". The track comes from his ambitious forthcoming triple album that will be entitled "Heart & Soul."

The new triple album will be released in three parts with "Heart" hitting stores on April 16th, followed by ""&" on April 20th as a vinyl record available exclusively to Church Choir members, and concluding with "Soul" on April 23rd. Pre-orders are available here.

Church has this to say, "'Heart On Fire' is the first song on the Heart album, and normally if we had four songs about heart, with the way we used to do this we would cut three of them out and we'd do one.

"It started to be cool that this time we could lean into that sameness and the themes where you can put the songs together and know we wrote these within this much time of each other." Check out the new song, "Heart On Fire", below:

