AC/DC Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Realize' Video

AC/DC have shared a behind the scenes clip for their recently released innovative music video for their song "Realize", the latest single from their chart topping studio album "Power Up".
The music video was co-directed by Clemens Habicht (Tame Impala, Liars) and Josh Cheuse (the bands creative director), and each member (Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd and Stevie Young) were each filmed individually.
The directors then put all the pieces together for the black and white clip like a puzzle that "pieced each individual performance together to create a cohesive visual that shows AC/DC like never before," according to the announcement of the original video. Watch the making of clip below:
