Singled Out: Prism B!tch's One Shot

Prism B!tch just released their new single "One Shot", which comes from their forthcoming album "Perla", and to celebrate we have asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"One Shot" is the latest single off our debut full-length album, Perla (out March 5th). It's a song about pushing through hardships and being brave. It's also a smooth rock banger that can get you pumped up. It was somewhat of a response to the hardships of working in the music industry. Lilah moved to a different city, so we had begun the process of writing music remotely together. Chris had dared her to write a song, in which she demo'd on her phone and sent back. The other band members flushed out the bones of the song, and we played it on tour. It became our solid go-to closing song.

Shooting the video was awesome! It was a two day shoot outside of Albuquerque in the former mining ghost town of Madrid. We woke up each day at 4am, and ended at 5pm. It was tough because we were filming during Covid with a small crew. We had to take all of our film/musical equipment down into a canyon and pack it up each day. It was incredibly windy and everything was blowing around! We had to observe Covid safe practices throughout shooting, and keep the crew minimal. Our talented friends Rebekah Wiggins (director/actor) and Corey Weintraub (cinematographer) helped us bring our initial outline to life, and exceeded any expectations we could have imagined. It was a blast.

We love recording together, so the process is always great. We had been writing throughout 2018 up until the point of entering the studio in the summer of 2019. We love playing "One Shot" in our set and look forward to playing it live again!

