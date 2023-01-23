.

Ipecac Recordings Resurrects Geek Show Tour with Mr. Bungle, the Melvins & Spotlights

Published 01-23-2023

(Speakeasy) Mr. Bungle, the Melvins and Spotlights join forces this Spring, resurrecting Ipecac Recordings' storied Geek Show tour, with the labelmates performing several shows across the Western U.S.

"The Geek Show tours of the past were some of the best live show experiences I've ever had," says Mike Patton. "Hanging out with friends that are also some of my favorite musicians is a great way to spend a couple weeks. This iteration is a mindblower. You will want to be the first one there and the last to leave this party! The mighty Melvins and Spotlights will prove to be a challenge for Mr. Bungle to follow. I only wish we could take this package around the globe."

Ipecac Recordings Co-owner Greg Werckman adds: "It was always nice to be able to coordinate schedules and put a bunch of Ipecac bands together on the road. This is a fantastic lineup. All three bands deliver in their powerful and unique way. I wish it could have been an eight band bill. Hopefully this is only the beginning in getting the Geek Shows going again. Enjoy!"

Not only do the dates mark the label's first bundled tour since 2004, but most of these cities will see their first Mr. Bungle performances in 22 years.

Ipecac Recordings Geek Show 2023 featuring Mr. Bungle, the Melvins and Spotlights:

May 11 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
May 13 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World Festival (no Spotlights)
May 16 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
May 17 Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center
May 19 Seattle, WA Showbox
May 21 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
May 23 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 am local time.


