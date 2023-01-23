Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Announce Summer Tour

Nickelback have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for their 2023 Get Rollin' Tour of North America with support from Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross on the headline dates.

The Canadian rockers will be launching the trek to promote their recently released 10th studio album, "Get Rollin'", which marked the group's first new album in five years.

Kicking off on Monday, June 12th in Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre, the 38-city tour will include with stops across North America in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Nashville and more before wrapping up on Wednesday, August 30th in Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena.

According to the promoter, Live Nation, "tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 am local time at livenation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue & more" here.



GET ROLLIN' 2023 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jun 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Wed Jun 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Fri Jun 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri Jun 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tall Boys *

Tue Jun 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Thu Jun 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sat Jun 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sun Jun 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed Jun 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Jul 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Jul 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion

Sun Jul 23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Festival *

Sun Aug 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

Wed Aug 16 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Wed Aug 30 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena



* Festival Date





