Hate To Love: Nickelback Coming To Movie Theaters

The "Hate To Love: Nickelback" documentary will be coming to movie theaters across the world for two nights only on March 27th and 30th, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing, Gimme Sugar Productions and Submarine Entertainment.

The band had this to say, "We are very excited to finally bring this film to theatres this spring. It's been a long road to get this project across the finish line and we must thank Ben Jones and Leigh Brooks for all of their hard work. We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise."

Here is the synopsis: "Hate To Love: Nickelback" offers fans and audiences 90 minutes of translucence - an unvarnished and emotionally revealing look into the career of one of the world's biggest rock bands. Combining never-before-seen archival footage, concert footage, interviews and enthusiastic celebrity advocates like actor Ryan Reynolds and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair don't shy away from the band's topsy-turvy legacy as they share compelling and real-life stories alongside life-changing moments that have never before been divulged publicly.

The film will be hitting over 1350 theaters in over 30 countries with tickets going on sale February 22nd at 10AM ET at nickelbackfilm.com.

