.

Hate To Love: Nickelback Coming To Movie Theaters

02-15-2024
Hate To Love: Nickelback Coming To Movie TheatersEvent poster

The "Hate To Love: Nickelback" documentary will be coming to movie theaters across the world for two nights only on March 27th and 30th, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing, Gimme Sugar Productions and Submarine Entertainment.

The band had this to say, "We are very excited to finally bring this film to theatres this spring. It's been a long road to get this project across the finish line and we must thank Ben Jones and Leigh Brooks for all of their hard work. We hope everyone enjoys our story, fans, friends or otherwise."

Here is the synopsis: "Hate To Love: Nickelback" offers fans and audiences 90 minutes of translucence - an unvarnished and emotionally revealing look into the career of one of the world's biggest rock bands. Combining never-before-seen archival footage, concert footage, interviews and enthusiastic celebrity advocates like actor Ryan Reynolds and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair don't shy away from the band's topsy-turvy legacy as they share compelling and real-life stories alongside life-changing moments that have never before been divulged publicly.

The film will be hitting over 1350 theaters in over 30 countries with tickets going on sale February 22nd at 10AM ET at nickelbackfilm.com.

Related Stories
Hate To Love: Nickelback Coming To Movie Theaters

Mike Portnoy Almost Played With Nickelback

Nickelback Reminds Us They Have Feelings In New Documentary - 2023 In Review

Nickelback Add Euro Leg To Get Rollin' World Tour

Nickelback Add Special Stop To Get Rollin' Tour

News > Nickelback

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard To Stream Rare Club Show This Friday- Queen Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Hate To Love: Nickelback- more

Pearl Jam Announce 'Dark Matter' World Tour- Peter Criss and More To Rock Def Leppard's Rick Allen All-Star Benefit Jam- Kittie Return - more

Reviews

Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2

On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!

Latest News

Queen Announce Special Limited Edition Release

Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' Given Power Metal Makeover By DragonForce

Hate To Love: Nickelback Coming To Movie Theaters

The End Machine Premiere 'Killer Of The Night' Video

Hot Water Music Share 'Menace' Video To Announce 'Vows' Album

Def Leppard To Stream Rare Club Show This Friday

Carl Palmer Career Spanning Box Set Coming

Stephen Wilson Jr.'s Late Night TV Debut Goes Online