.

The Doors 'When You're Strange' Documentary Coming To TV

Published 01-25-2023

The Doors 'When You're Strange' Documentary Coming To TV Trailor video still

(AXS TV) The Emmy nominated and GRAMMY Award-winning The Doors documentary 'When You're Strange 'will receive its AXS TV network premiere on Wednesday, February 1st at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

When You're Strange is a breathtaking journey into the hypnotic world of The Doors. The film uncovers historic and previously unseen footage of the illustrious rock quartet and provides new insight into the revolutionary impact of its music and legacy. Written and directed by Tom DiCillo, narrated by Johnny Depp and produced by legendary producer, Dick Wolf, the film is a riveting account of the band's history.

The creative chemistry of four brilliant artists - drummer John Densmore, guitarist Robby Krieger, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, and singer Jim Morrison - made The Doors one of America's most iconic and influential rock bands. Using footage shot between their formation in 1965 and Morrison's death in 1971, it follows the band from the corridors of UCLA's film school, where Manzarek and Morrison met, to the stages of sold-out arenas. Said Depp, "As a rock n' roll documentary, or any kind of documentary for that matter, it simply doesn't get any better than this."


Related Stories
The Doors 'When You're Strange' Documentary Coming To TV

Two Members Of The Doors Sell Music Publishing Rights And More

The Doors Premiere Video For Unreleased Song 'Paris Blues'

The Doors Unreleased Song To Premiere This Week

Singled Out: Stella Prince's Closing Doors

More The Doors News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Tour- Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Tour- Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New Tour- more

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album- Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour- more

advertisement

Reviews

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

Latest News

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters

Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic' Says Nikki Sixx

Foo Fighters Replace Pantera At Two Music Festivals

Fall Out Boy Premiere 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' Video

August Burns Red Deliver 'Backfire' Video

The Doors 'When You're Strange' Documentary Coming To TV

W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless Celebrates Triumphant Return To The Road

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Go Behind the Scenes Of The 'Face Down (Symphonic Edition)' Video

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.