Kaki King Announce 'Everybody Loves You' 20th Anniversary Tour

Published 01-26-2023

(BeachwoodPR) Acclaimed guitarist Kaki King will be hitting the road this February to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut record "Everybody Loves You", released in 2003 on Velour.

To this day, "Everybody Loves You" continues to influence a generation of guitarists and guitar loves with fan favorites like "Night After Sidewalk", "Fortuna", and many other beloved songs.

King got her start after being offered a weekly residency at The Knitting Factory, which was a result of success she found busking on the New York Subway promoting "Everybody Loves You". It was at the Knitting Factory where she was discovered by Velour Records A&R Jeff Krasno, who walked in and signed her to his label on the spot.

King is known for her energetic live shows in which she expands the possibilities for playing the instrument. In this show, Kaki will look backwards and forwards, sharing never-heard stories behind the making of "Everybody Loves You", reflecting on the impact of this record, and mulling over the meaning of 20 years as a particular milestone. But most importantly, on this upcoming February tour, Kaki will shred up Valentine's Day card nostalgia (or more simply, just shred!).

The tour starts on February 1st in Philadelphia (Sellersville, PA) and will go through to the west coast with stops in Sacramento (with Adrian Bellue) and San Diego, California (with Jesus González and C. Gibbs), and returns to the East Coast in March 2023.

Wednesday, February 1st - Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theatre @ 7:30pm
Thursday, February 2nd - North Bethesda, MD Strathmore @ 8:00pm
Saturday, February 4th - Baltimore, MD Creative Alliance @ 8:00pm
Tuesday, February 14th - Sacramento, CA Crest Sacramento @ 8:00pm
Thursday, February 16th - San Diego, CA Music Box @ 8:00pm
Saturday, February 18th - Mountain View, CA CSMA (Mountain View) @ 7:30pm

Saturday, March 25th - Portland, ME One Longfellow Square @ 8:00pm
Sunday, March 26th - Somerville, MA Crystal Ballroom @ 7:30pm
Monday, March 27th - Portsmouth, NH The Music Hall Lounge @ 8:00pm


