Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit Lead Bamboozle 2023 Lineup

(Adrenaline) Bamboozle Festival is thrilled to announce performers to this year's line up, who will be taking the stage May 5th, 6th, and 7th at Bader Field in Atlantic City, NJ. The weekend-long party marks the first Bamboozle Festival since 2012, and celebrates 20 years since its initial inception.

The event will feature Trippie Redd, Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Blackbear, Mayday Parade, The Driver Era, Ice Spice, Steve Aoki, Motionless in White, and more, including reunion sets from Say Anything, Finch, and Flyleaf. Attendees can also look forward to special performances from Attila, who will be celebrating 10 years of About That Life, and Saves The Day, who will be celebrating 20 years of In Reverie, as well as Palisades in their final performance ever. Additional reunions, artists, and performers to be announced soon!



In addition to live performances, the three day festival will also feature a midway with four amusement rides, the B-Boy Dance Competition (which boasts a $25k prize), "The Break Contest" local band competition, Game Changer Wrestling, art installations, fan activations, merchandise, handpicked food vendors, DJ's, clowns, a Poet, and so much more.

Shares CEO/Founder John D'Esposito: "This is a party - 20 years in the making!"

A lost but never forgotten celebration of Emo, Rock, Electronic Dance Music, Hip Hop and Pop returns for its 20th Anniversary. The Bamboozle Festival became a premiere event, known for breaking artists into various genres during its historic run from 2003 to 2012. During the decade-long run, Bamboozle was the largest selling festival in the state of New Jersey with more than 600 acts and roughly 500,000 fans in attendance over the years. Bamboozle boasted My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday, and more. While it became known as an emo destination, the New Jersey festival also featured such varied acts as Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Drake, Lil Wayne, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Bruno Mars, and many more.

Weekend Tickets

MVP VIP: One MVP VIP pass for all three days of the Bamboozle Festival, Dedicated Entry Lane with Early Access 30 Minutes Prior to General Admission, Unlimited VIP Lounge Access with Comfortable Seating, Elevated & Secured Viewing Platform at Each Main Stage, Designated Viewing Areas at Other Stages, Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms, Bonfire Nights on Friday and Saturday (Weather Permitting), Free Wi-Fi, Free Phone Charging Station, Private Bar and Food Vendors (+Additional Purchase), Private Locker Rentals with Charging Capabilities (+Additional Purchase), 20th Anniversary Commemorative MVP VIP Laminate, Exclusive 20th Anniversary Poster, On Site Concierge Team, Meet & Greets and Exclusive Acoustic Performances with Select Talent (To Be Announced Closer to Festival), Access to MVP Communal Cabanas for Relaxation, Early Lineup Reveal, Early Set Time Reveal, and Content via NFT Airdrop.

VIP: One VIP pass for all three days of the Bamboozle Festival, Dedicated Entry Lane with Early Access 30 Minutes Prior to General Admission, Unlimited VIP Lounge Access with Comfortable Seating, Elevated & Secured Viewing Platform at Each Main Stage, Designated Viewing Areas at Other Stages, Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms, Bonfire Nights on Friday and Saturday (Weather Permitting), Free Wi-Fi, Free Phone Charging Station, Private Bar and Food Vendors (+Additional Purchase), Private Locker Rentals with Charging Capabilities (+Additional Purchase), 20th Anniversary Commemorative VIP Laminate

Weekend GA: Entry into Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Bamboozle Festival

Tickets and lineup can be accessed via www.bamboozlefestival.com.





