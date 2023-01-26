.

Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit Lead Bamboozle 2023 Lineup

Published 01-26-2023

Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit Lead Bamboozle 2023 Lineup Event poster

(Adrenaline) Bamboozle Festival is thrilled to announce performers to this year's line up, who will be taking the stage May 5th, 6th, and 7th at Bader Field in Atlantic City, NJ. The weekend-long party marks the first Bamboozle Festival since 2012, and celebrates 20 years since its initial inception.

The event will feature Trippie Redd, Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Rick Ross, Papa Roach, Blackbear, Mayday Parade, The Driver Era, Ice Spice, Steve Aoki, Motionless in White, and more, including reunion sets from Say Anything, Finch, and Flyleaf. Attendees can also look forward to special performances from Attila, who will be celebrating 10 years of About That Life, and Saves The Day, who will be celebrating 20 years of In Reverie, as well as Palisades in their final performance ever. Additional reunions, artists, and performers to be announced soon!

In addition to live performances, the three day festival will also feature a midway with four amusement rides, the B-Boy Dance Competition (which boasts a $25k prize), "The Break Contest" local band competition, Game Changer Wrestling, art installations, fan activations, merchandise, handpicked food vendors, DJ's, clowns, a Poet, and so much more.

Shares CEO/Founder John D'Esposito: "This is a party - 20 years in the making!"

A lost but never forgotten celebration of Emo, Rock, Electronic Dance Music, Hip Hop and Pop returns for its 20th Anniversary. The Bamboozle Festival became a premiere event, known for breaking artists into various genres during its historic run from 2003 to 2012. During the decade-long run, Bamboozle was the largest selling festival in the state of New Jersey with more than 600 acts and roughly 500,000 fans in attendance over the years. Bamboozle boasted My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday, and more. While it became known as an emo destination, the New Jersey festival also featured such varied acts as Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Drake, Lil Wayne, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Bruno Mars, and many more.

Weekend Tickets
MVP VIP: One MVP VIP pass for all three days of the Bamboozle Festival, Dedicated Entry Lane with Early Access 30 Minutes Prior to General Admission, Unlimited VIP Lounge Access with Comfortable Seating, Elevated & Secured Viewing Platform at Each Main Stage, Designated Viewing Areas at Other Stages, Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms, Bonfire Nights on Friday and Saturday (Weather Permitting), Free Wi-Fi, Free Phone Charging Station, Private Bar and Food Vendors (+Additional Purchase), Private Locker Rentals with Charging Capabilities (+Additional Purchase), 20th Anniversary Commemorative MVP VIP Laminate, Exclusive 20th Anniversary Poster, On Site Concierge Team, Meet & Greets and Exclusive Acoustic Performances with Select Talent (To Be Announced Closer to Festival), Access to MVP Communal Cabanas for Relaxation, Early Lineup Reveal, Early Set Time Reveal, and Content via NFT Airdrop.

VIP: One VIP pass for all three days of the Bamboozle Festival, Dedicated Entry Lane with Early Access 30 Minutes Prior to General Admission, Unlimited VIP Lounge Access with Comfortable Seating, Elevated & Secured Viewing Platform at Each Main Stage, Designated Viewing Areas at Other Stages, Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms, Bonfire Nights on Friday and Saturday (Weather Permitting), Free Wi-Fi, Free Phone Charging Station, Private Bar and Food Vendors (+Additional Purchase), Private Locker Rentals with Charging Capabilities (+Additional Purchase), 20th Anniversary Commemorative VIP Laminate

Weekend GA: Entry into Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Bamboozle Festival

Tickets and lineup can be accessed via www.bamboozlefestival.com.


Related Stories
Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit Lead Bamboozle 2023 Lineup

More Bamboozle News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed- David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'- Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott- more

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert Tour- Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Tour- Shinedown, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New Tour- more

advertisement

Reviews

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'

Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott For 'Spillways'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Being Joined By Guns N' Roses Star On New Tour

Yes Sell Atlantic Records Catalog To Warner Music Group

Kaki King Announce 'Everybody Loves You' 20th Anniversary Tour

Motionless In White, Limp Bizkit Lead Bamboozle 2023 Lineup

New Found Glory Share Live 'Hit Or Miss' Video

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.