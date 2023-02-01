Singled Out: Patty & The Oh's Heard Some Kinda Light

Patty & The Oh's just released their brand new single, "Heard Some Kinda Light", and to celebrate we asked Patrick Weatherly to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Heard Some Kinda Light" was one of the first few songs I finished writing while working on a batch of songs in 2022 that ultimately became our upcoming (March 3) full-length album, Out of Everything.

One idea I didn't necessarily set out with, but which came to the surface during writing the album, was that each song should call to mind a totally different era of musical influence-while also feeling cohesive within the context of a whole album.

Like a lot of people, I don't care so much about "genres" or "styles" of music. I just like interesting music that sounds good. So, the idea of making an album that pulls from 50s rock and roll, 70s pop rock, 90s alternative, grunge, and everything outside or in between was really intriguing to me as a songwriter. In that vein, "Heard Some Kinda Light" is the most strictly "pop" influenced song on the album.

I'd been rolling the idea of that rhythm guitar part as well as the vocal melody around in my head for a couple of weeks before I landed anything concrete. But one day I simultaneously wrote the lyrics "you walked in the door" about my wife, Ashley, as an opening line-and I also realized that the song had a bit of an 80s Paul Simon vibe to it, even though I was just playing on an acoustic at the time.

Ashley's favorite album is Graceland, so it felt like the right direction to take the song at that point. A love song-about her-in the form of a narrative, told through a kind of back-and-forth dialogue, with a bit of a Paul Simon thing so you could dance to it if you wanted.

As for what it's about, the story's in the song. And as for the title, it's meant to capture the contradictions that come along with falling in love.

