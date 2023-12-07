Jane's Addiction Announce First Euro Headline Tour In Over Eight Years

Jane's Addiction have announced that they will be playing their first headline dates in Europe in over eight years when they cross the pond next year for a new UK and European headline tour.

Perry Farrell had this to say, "Tonight the Jane's camp is over the moon, as we're finally able to announce UK, European headline, and festival shows. It has been far too long- my Janes Addiction family! We can't wait to see your faces again, (well look at you)... singing songs, and soaring to the moon in a new rocket. Togetherness - roll on 2024!"

The band will kick things off with a headline appearance at the Bearded Theory festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire, followed by UK dates in London, Glasgow and Manchester, as well as an appearance the Summer Series at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

The mainland Europe stops include performances at the Nova Rock Festival in Austria, Azkena Rock Festival in Spain, and Pinkpop in Netherlands, as well as shows in Hamburg, Cologne, Paris and they will wrap up the tour in Luxembourg.

5/23-26 - Bearded Theory Festival, UK

5/27 - London, UK - Roundhouse

5/29 - London, UK - Roundhouse

5/31 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

6/2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

6/6 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit

6/13 - Nova Rock Festival - Austria

6/20 - Azkena Rock Festival - Spain

6/23 - Pinkpop - Netherlands

6/25 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

6/26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

6/28 - Dublin, Ireland - Summer Series at Trinity College

7/3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Related Stories

News > Jane's Addiction