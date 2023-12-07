.

Jane's Addiction Announce First Euro Headline Tour In Over Eight Years

12-07-2023
Jane's Addiction Announce First Euro Headline Tour In Over Eight Years

Jane's Addiction have announced that they will be playing their first headline dates in Europe in over eight years when they cross the pond next year for a new UK and European headline tour.

Perry Farrell had this to say, "Tonight the Jane's camp is over the moon, as we're finally able to announce UK, European headline, and festival shows. It has been far too long- my Janes Addiction family! We can't wait to see your faces again, (well look at you)... singing songs, and soaring to the moon in a new rocket. Togetherness - roll on 2024!"

The band will kick things off with a headline appearance at the Bearded Theory festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire, followed by UK dates in London, Glasgow and Manchester, as well as an appearance the Summer Series at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

The mainland Europe stops include performances at the Nova Rock Festival in Austria, Azkena Rock Festival in Spain, and Pinkpop in Netherlands, as well as shows in Hamburg, Cologne, Paris and they will wrap up the tour in Luxembourg.

5/23-26 - Bearded Theory Festival, UK
5/27 - London, UK - Roundhouse
5/29 - London, UK - Roundhouse
5/31 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
6/2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
6/6 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit
6/13 - Nova Rock Festival - Austria
6/20 - Azkena Rock Festival - Spain
6/23 - Pinkpop - Netherlands
6/25 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
6/26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
6/28 - Dublin, Ireland - Summer Series at Trinity College
7/3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Related Stories

News > Jane's Addiction

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour- Guns N' Roses Releasing New Single This Friday- Iron Maiden Make History- more

Paul McCartney Tributes Wings Bandmate Denny Laine- Rush Have Discussed Continuing With Another Drummer- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more

Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena

Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets

Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

Latest News

Journey and Def Leppard Announce 2024 Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Releasing New Single This Friday

Iron Maiden Make History After Selling Out Stadium in 21 Minutes

Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Postpones American Patriot Dates

Journey And The Story Of American Rock Book Coming Early Next Year

Megadeth Announce New Digital Collection

Jane's Addiction Announce First Euro Headline Tour In Over Eight Years

Singled Out: Hannah Cutt's Dirty Enough For Hardcore