Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour

(EBM) Eric Church has added eight new shows to his The Outsiders Revival Tour of North America this summer that will feature a variety of special guests.

In addition to the originally announced slate of 27 dates, Eric Church will also bring the outdoor experience - his first open-air trek in more than a decade - to newly added dates in Charleston, Toronto, Rogers, Orange Beach, Saratoga Springs, George, Atlanta and Charlotte.



Joining "The Chief" across varying dates are Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.



"When I approach touring, I'm always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it's solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively," Church shared when initially announcing the tour. "Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down."



Kicking off June 22, the tour takes Church to 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets to all originally announced dates are on sale now, with added dates on sale this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time) via Ticketmaster.com and presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time).

June 29 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay StraysJuly 6 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The SaintsJuly 27 Rogers, Ark. / Walmart AMP Midland, Ray Wylie HubbardAug. 17 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson DeanAug. 24 Sarasota Springs, N.Y. / Saratoga Performing Arts Center Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay StraysSept. 10 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey WhittersSept. 21 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey MyersSept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle KingJune 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay StraysJune 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay StraysJune 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Parker McCollum, Morgan WadeJuly 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan WadeJuly 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The SaintsJuly 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The SaintsJuly 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center Travis Tritt, Muscadine BloodlineJuly 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Travis Tritt, Muscadine BloodlineJuly 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie HubbardJuly 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater Midland, Ray Wylie HubbardAug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody JinksAug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live Cody JinksAug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody JinksAug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody JinksAug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson DeanAug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson DeanAug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey MyersAug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey MyersSept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey WhittersSept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey WhittersSept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey WhittersSept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Paul CauthenSept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey MyersSept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey MyersSept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey MyersSept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

April 14 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Tortuga Music FestivalJune 16 Central Point, Ore. / Jackson County Expo Rogue Music FestivalJune 17 Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music FestivalJuly 23 Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fairgrounds North Dakota State FairAug. 13 Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State FairOct. 7 Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder BristolOct. 15 Sacramento, Calif. / Discovery Park GoldenSky Festival





