Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour

(EBM) Eric Church has added eight new shows to his The Outsiders Revival Tour of North America this summer that will feature a variety of special guests.
In addition to the originally announced slate of 27 dates, Eric Church will also bring the outdoor experience - his first open-air trek in more than a decade - to newly added dates in Charleston, Toronto, Rogers, Orange Beach, Saratoga Springs, George, Atlanta and Charlotte.
Joining "The Chief" across varying dates are Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.
"When I approach touring, I'm always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it's solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively," Church shared when initially announcing the tour. "Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down."
Kicking off June 22, the tour takes Church to 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets to all originally announced dates are on sale now, with added dates on sale this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time) via Ticketmaster.com and presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time).
Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Parker McCollum Lead GoldenSky Lineup
Eric Church Launching The Outsiders Revival Tour
Eric Church Scored Billboard Top Tour Award (2022 In Review)
Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Shania Twain Lead Tortuga Music Festival Lineup
Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more
Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more
David Crosby Dead At 81- Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set- Rolling Stones- Enter Shikari- more
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more
Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour
We Are Scientists 'Turn It Up' With New Video
Rick Wakeman Shares 'The Dinner Party' From Upcoming Concept Album
The Queen The Greatest Series Returns With Season 2
Joe Bonamassa Adds Kenny Wayne Shepherd And More To Cruise Lineup
Revisit David Crosby Freak Flag Flying Podcast
Silent Civilian Deliver New Revenge Anthem De La Muerte
Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour