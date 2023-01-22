.

Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour

Published 01-22-2023

Tour poster

(EBM) Eric Church has added eight new shows to his The Outsiders Revival Tour of North America this summer that will feature a variety of special guests.

In addition to the originally announced slate of 27 dates, Eric Church will also bring the outdoor experience - his first open-air trek in more than a decade - to newly added dates in Charleston, Toronto, Rogers, Orange Beach, Saratoga Springs, George, Atlanta and Charlotte.

Joining "The Chief" across varying dates are Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.

"When I approach touring, I'm always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it's solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively," Church shared when initially announcing the tour. "Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down."

Kicking off June 22, the tour takes Church to 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets to all originally announced dates are on sale now, with added dates on sale this Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time) via Ticketmaster.com and presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time).

New Dates


June 29 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
July 6 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
July 27 Rogers, Ark. / Walmart AMP Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
Aug. 17 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
Aug. 24 Sarasota Springs, N.Y. / Saratoga Performing Arts Center Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay Strays
Sept. 10 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 21 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
Sept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Previously Announced Dates


June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle King
June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays
June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade
July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints
July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline
July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard
Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks
Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live Cody Jinks
Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks
Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody Jinks
Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean
Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey Myers
Aug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey Myers
Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters
Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen
Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers
Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers
Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Festival Dates


April 14 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Tortuga Music Festival
June 16 Central Point, Ore. / Jackson County Expo Rogue Music Festival
June 17 Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music Festival
July 23 Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fairgrounds North Dakota State Fair
Aug. 13 Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair
Oct. 7 Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder Bristol
Oct. 15 Sacramento, Calif. / Discovery Park GoldenSky Festival


