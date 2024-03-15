A Killer's Confession Deliver 'Greed' Video

(Atom Splitter) A Killer's Confession, newly signed to MNRK HEAVY, have shared the video for their new single "Greed." Conceptually, it addresses a very relatable and topical issue - don't get caught up in death scrolling because life does not begin at the end of your wrist, phone in hand, focused on your feed. It truly begins when your phone is tucked in your back pocket.

"'Greed' is one of the seven deadly sins," says vocalist and mastermind Waylon Reavis. "I'm not talking to any victim. It's more of a warning. Social media is all-encompassing. People get greedy and flex for attention. Other than the band, I try to stay off social media as much as I can. Everyone flaunts what they have, and followers or 'friends' base their lives on this rat race. Don't let it get a hold of you. You can't take any of these material things with you. Personally, I won't let it be the death of me."

Overall, A Killer's Confession explore the captivating repugnance of true crime, set to a soundtrack of melodic hard rock dosed with elements of metal and industrial, on their forthcoming album, the details of which will be announced in due course.

After three seminal albums with Mushroomhead, Reavis retreated from music, only for it to draw him back in 2016. He resurfaced at the helm of A Killer's Confession, delivering three cult favorite albums - Unbroken [2017], The Indifference of Good Men [2019], and Remember [2021]. Along the way, the band tallied tens of millions of streams in addition to collaborating with everyone from Brian "Head" Welch of Korn and Love And Death to Chad Gray of Mudvayne and HELLYEAH. Joined by bassist JP Cross, guitarist James Skritch, and the duo drums of Will Spodnik and Kegan King, they also captivated crowds on tour.

During 2022, Waylon experienced an epiphany. "I had never thought about following a concept like this before," he said. "However, I decided to focus, live up to the name, and be A Killer's Confession."

A Killer's Confession are on the road. All dates are below, including a trio of appearances with Mudvayne.

A KILLER'S CONFESSION ON TOUR:

3/15 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

3/16 - Portland, OR - Dante's

3/18 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

3/20 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

3/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Leatherheads

3/23 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

3/24 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

3/25 - Denver, CO - Moon Room

3/27 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

3/28 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

3/29 - Kansas City, MO - Vivo Live

3/31 - Lakewood, IL - The Winchester

5/11 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino*

5/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club*

5/18 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino*

*With Mudvayne

