Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse Deliver 'Stop The War' EP

(MBM) There is new music from former iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse. The band has released an EP entitled "Stop The War" on BraveWords Records. The EP "Stop The War" is in advance of the band's upcoming full length debut album.

Speaking about the Stop The War EP, Paul Di'Anno said, "I'm looking forward to the digital release of 'Stop the War', 'Warhorse' and 'The Doubt Within' and I hope you like it. By my standards, too much time has passed since the recording of this album and I can't wait to finally have this record in my hands."

Warhorse members Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante Pupačić Pupi commented on the Stop The War EP, "Are you ready - Ready to rock? Cause we are ready - Ready to rock! As the song says :) ! Enjoy the album, cheers!"

The debut Warhorse album releasing later in 2024 was recorded during 2022 and 2023 in Croatia and the UK. On nine new songs and two fantastic covers, Paul sings like never before and in a way that will surprise and leave all his fans speechless, as well as heavy metal fans in general. Paul will perform with Warhorse all over the world and return the old spirit of heavy metal to where it belongs.

The core of the band and founders are Paul Di'Anno, vocals, Hrvoje Madiraca, guitar and Ante Pupaciec Pupi, guitar.

Paul Andrews, a British singer better known by his stage name Paul Di'Anno, his nearly half-century-long career began explosively with Iron Maiden, when with the EP 'The Soundhouse Tapes', and the albums 'Iron Maiden' and 'Killers ' forever cemented the foundations of heavy metal. With timeless hits like 'Iron Maiden', 'Remember Tomorrow', 'Running Free', 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Killers', 'Wratchild', Murders in the Rue Morgue', 'Purgatory' etc., they influenced numerous musicians and bands and were responsible for the creation or development of many subgenres in metal music.

Paul is known as one of the most productive singers, who has a huge number of albums and other releases behind him, either as a solo artist or a member of bands such as Gogmagog, Di'Anno's Battlezone, Praying Mantis, Killers, Rockfellas, Architects of Chaoz or Warhorse. In all his incarnations, Paul always knew how to find a way to the fans, with numerous hits, uncompromising singing, which is confirmed by his successful career and furious live shows around the world.

For the last eight years, Paul faced serious health problems that almost ended his career, but thanks to his loyal fans, friends, Iron Maiden and his strong will to overcome the disease, Paul is on a big world tour again, and he recorded a new album with the Paul D'Anno's Warhorse band, which will be released in mid-2024 for BraveWords Records, a new label, which is also an integral part of one of the most strongest brands in heavy metal music.

This icon of heavy metal with the heart of a punk rock rebel never spared himself in his life, but he always gave everything for music and fans, which is why they have followed him faithfully for almost fifty years.

Warhorse is the original band/project of Paul Di'Anno. The first idea of forming a band arose in December 2021, when Paul and guitarist Hrvoje Madiraca met in Zagreb, Croatia. The formation and naming of this project happened simultaneously with the writing and recording of new songs, which were started immediately after Paul and Hrvoje joined hands and thus formed the band. Warhorse independently released the DVD single 'Stop the War' in a limited edition of 666 copies and sold it out in just a few days. This was followed by the fantastic 'Stop the War' lyrics video, which delighted fans around the world. The Warhorse project gathered fantastic guest musicians on some songs, and a video will be filmed for almost every song on the album. The core of the band itself is the three 'horsemen' Paul Di'Anno - vocals, Hrvoje Madiraca - guitars and Ante Pupačić Pupi - Guitars. Fans at Warhorse live shows can expect a live explosion, musical virtuosos and a top stage attraction. Paul Di'Anno in the stadium edition, would be the most appropriate description. Warhorse is a parallel band to his classic 'Paul Di'Anno' line-up and unlike his standard set list, Warhorse concerts will abound with Warhorse songs, with the addition of Iron Maiden classics and special, unexpected covers chosen by Paul Di'Anno.

