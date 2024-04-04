Guster Declare 'Maybe We're Alright' With New Single

Guster have released their new song, "Maybe We're Alright." The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Ooh La La", which will arrive on May 17th.

"Maybe We're Alright" is the closing track of the album, which was produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Hold Steady) and was recorded at Woodstock, NY's Isokon Studio.

Ryan Miller said of the track, "The best songs are transportive. As 'Maybe We're Alright' was coming together, I started thinking about the song, 'Life in a Northern Town' by The Dream Academy...it's always held part of me and I thought it could be a useful lodestar for our song. Nostalgic, evocative, hopeful - a really powerful destination if you can get there."

Brian Rosenworcel said of the upcoming album, "When I listen back to the album now it feels like there's depth everywhere. There's not a moment where we strike a chord that isn't meaningful to us. Nobody was going to accept a song that didn't hit at a certain level, and it feels good to still have that passion more than 30 years into our career."

"We feel lucky that we've created a dynamic where there's no real separation between us and our fans," said Gardner. "We're all part of a community, and it's theirs just as much as it's ours."

"One of the main reasons we're still a band is the fans who've come to see us for years," added Miller, "the people who show us the tattoos they've gotten with our lyrics. It inspires us to stay creative and stay fearless, instead of just making the same record over and over. Everything we do is in service of that connection, and at this point I'd say we're definitely lifers."

Tracklisting:

This Heart is Occupied

When We Were Stars

All Day

My Kind

Keep Going

Gauguin, Cezanne (Everlasting Love)

Witness Tree

Black Balloon

The Elevator

Maybe We're Alright

Related Stories

Guster 'Keep Going' With New Video And Album Announcement

News > Guster