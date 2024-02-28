Guster 'Keep Going' With New Video And Album Announcement

Guster have released a music video for their new song "Keep Going", which is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Ooh La La," that will arrive on Friday, May 17th via Ocho Mule Records.

Big Hassle Media sent over these details about the new single and Guster's ninth studio album and first new LP in more than five years. "Most of these songs were written against the backdrop of what felt like an apocalypse," says Guster lead vocalist/guitarist/bassist Ryan Miller. "It was such a transformative time, and we were dealing with a lot of existential questions about what it means to be a father, a husband, a creative person in the midst of all the chaos."

"One thing we've continually done as a band is acknowledge what's going on in our world but still bring some positivity to the music," says guitarist/vocalist Adam Gardner. "We're always going to be real about what's happening, but we still want to leave people with a feeling of hope."

Mainly produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Hold Steady) at Woodstock, NY's Isokon Studio, Ooh La La marks a bold departure from its predecessor, 2019's acclaimed Look Alive. This time, Guster has carved out a lush and acclaimed expansive sound rich in acoustic guitars and graceful piano work. With additional production from Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen) and Rich Costey (Death Cab for Cutie, Of Monsters and Men), Ooh La La radiates an undeniable warmth, even as its songs delve into the more daunting aspects of modern life.

"When I listen back to the album now it feels like there's depth everywhere," says drummer Brian Rosenworcel. "There's not a moment where we strike a chord that isn't meaningful to us. Nobody was going to accept a song that didn't hit at a certain level, and it feels good to still have that passion more than 30 years into our career."

"We feel lucky that we've created a dynamic where there's no real separation between us and our fans," says Gardner. "We're all part of a community, and it's theirs just as much as it's ours."

"One of the main reasons we're still a band is the fans who've come to see us for years," adds Miller, "the people who show us the tattoos they've gotten with our lyrics. It inspires us to stay creative and stay fearless, instead of just making the same record over and over. Everything we do is in service of that connection, and at this point I'd say we're definitely lifers."

Guster will celebrate their remarkable three-decade-plus run with a busy live schedule that includes their "We Also Have Eras Tour," a unique theatrical performance featuring extended "Evening with Guster" sets chronicling the band's history from 1994's debut album, Parachute, to the long-awaited Ooh La La. Dates begin March 7 at Austin, TX's ACL Live at the Moody Theater and continue through the month. This summer will then see Guster making festival performances including the sold-out Newport Folk Festival (July 26-28 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI), followed by a very special series of shows commemorating the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough third album, 1999's Lost and Gone Forever, beginning August 1 with a sold-out date at Morrison, CO's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony and featuring special guest Kevin Morby. In addition, Guster will honor Lost and Gone Forever at this year's installment of their annual On The Ocean Festival, set for August 11 at Thompson's Point in guitarist Adam Gardner's adopted hometown of Portland, ME, as well as with a much anticipated full LP performance at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium on September 27.

Tracklisting:

This Heart is Occupied

When We Were Stars

All Day

My Kind

Keep Going

Gauguin, Cézanne (Everlasting Love)

Witness Tree

Black Balloon

The Elevator

Maybe We're Alright

GUSTER - TOUR 2024

MARCH

7 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

8 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater *

9 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater *

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly *

13 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre *

15 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern * (SOLD OUT)

17 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live *

20 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom * (SOLD OUT)

22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! * (SOLD OUT)

24 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *

26 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts *

27 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live *

29 - Brooklyn, NY - Paramount Theater * †

30 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway * † (SOLD OUT)

JULY

26-28 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival ^ (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre # (SOLD OUT)

11 - Portland, ME - On The Ocean Festival ^ #

SEPTEMBER

27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #

* We Also Have Eras Tour Feat. Extended "Evening With Guster" Set

† w/ Special Guests Fruit Bats

^ Festival Performance

# Lost and Gone Forever 25th Anniversary Show

