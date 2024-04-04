Southtowne Lanes 'Go Cold' With New Video

Southtowne Lanes have released a music video for their brand new single "Go Cold", which is their first new music single 2016 and comes from their forthcoming album, "Take Care" that will be hitting stores on May 10th.

The new album was largely inspired by the unexpected passing of vocalist amd guitarist Matt Kupka's father. He explained, "The album, song by song, dissects the stages of grief: how they relate, how they changed me, how I dealt with them, and how they led me down to the depths of my own mortality, where it seemed there could be no light.

"In the end, Take Care is about the shreds of hope that are found buried in the wreckage of loss and grief. It's about peeling back the layers of hurt, and finding resilience in the human condition."

Matt said of the single, "The main event. The moment of death, the moment the light goes out. The stains of human decomposition on the walls clashing with childhood pictures and memories, and the long walk down the hallway in which I witnessed what real actual death can look like.

"'Go Cold' was the second working title for the album, but we deemed it too dark and not reflective of the hopeful sentiments found in the record."

