Southtowne Lanes 'Find Your God' With New Single

(BPM) Southtowne Lanes is thrilled to share "Find Your God", the latest single from their forthcoming album Take Care. "Find Your God" is an blistering track that races through guttural screams only to find peace and acceptance in its final moments.
"Soaring up, I'm running with whatever change is occurring," shares singer/guitarist Matt Kupka. "If my father's death was the light going out and escaping up to the skies, I am desperately racing against the speed of light to meet him before he departs this world. The song races up and up, and finally breaks through the clouds."
He continues: "At the end of the song, a moment of tranquility mirrors the calm before the oncoming storm, and the last voicemail my father left me are the first drops of ensuing rain."
Take Care is set to be released on May 10th via Dog Knights Productions.
