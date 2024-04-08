Make Them Suffer Unleash 'Epitaph' Video

(SharpTone Records) A potent fusion of the past, present and future, Perth metalcore outfit Make Them Suffer return today armed with a glossy yet blistering new single, Epitaph out now via Greyscale Records and SharpTone Records.

Continuing the band's ferocious new sonic chapter, Epitaph swells with a sharp interplay between sharp primal energy and glowing ambience, also accompanied today by a brand new music video.

Of their latest single, the band shares: "Epitaph is the perfect grafting of new and old in terms of combining elements from our earlier sound with newer ones. Primal yet futuristic, Epitaph comes from a place of contemplation. The lyrics depict a post-doomsday setting and imagine how we as a species might be remembered by other forms of life."

Following a long break away from music due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Make Them Suffer returned with a blazing bang in 2022, releasing the behemoth single Doomswitch, playing a sold out tour in North America supporting Bad Omens, and performing a completely sold out headline Australian run in support of their new material.

Releasing their first single via the dream team of Greyscale Records and SharpTone Records in 2023, the ravenous might of Ghost Of Me, Make Them Suffer toured North America last year as part of Parkway Drive's huge Monsters Of Oz Tour, alongside The Amity Affliction and Northlane, as well as ticking off shows closer to home performing 2012's Neverbloom in full for the first time ever in Australia to resounding acclaim.

Now, Make Them Suffer continue their domination in 2024, embarking this week with an almost entirely sold out Australian run supporting Bring Me The Horizon alongside Sleep Token and Daine, before returning overseas for a run of European and UK festivals this June, including Download Festival, Copenhell, Jera On Air and many more.

"We're about to settle in for the busiest year of touring in the history of Make Them Suffer and the energy in the band is at an all time high," the band shares of their huge 2024 ahead. "I'm sure we'll all be aching for more time at home by November, but for now, we can't wait to get back on the road and play all these amazing tours and festivals we have lined up."

"Epitaph is the beginning of a very exciting year for us, and not just in terms of touring. We're so incredibly thankful for all our supporters, and to be in the position we're in. Particularly after such an incredible journey. We can't wait to show everyone what we have in store."

