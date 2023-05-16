Make Them Suffer Premiere 'Ghost Of Me' Video

Cover art

(Atom Splitter) The new sonic chapter for Make Them Suffer continues in 2023, with the Perth metalcore outfit unveiling the ravenous new single "Ghost Of Me," out now via SharpTone Records.

A high-octane outing injected with ferocious energy and a sharp balance between heavy guitars and soaring choruses, "Ghost Of Me" echoes and advances the vibrant new Make Them Suffer sonic territory previously witnessed on the band's explosive 2022 single "Doomswitch."

"We are thrilled to announce the release of our latest single, 'Ghost Of Me,'" shares vocalist Sean Harmanis. "The new song marks a significant step in the evolutionary process of [the] MTS sound, showcasing our dedication to exploring new sonic territories. Designed to complement high-energy live performances, this single promises to be a visually explosive and unforgettable experience for our followers."

"'Ghost Of Me' is about feeling a sense of betrayal and abandonment," Harmanis continues. "And the negative and flawed emotions that come with that experience; bitterness, resentment and anger."

Following a long break away from music due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Make Them Suffer returned with a blazing bang in 2022, officially welcoming new member Alex Reade to the fold as backup vocalist and keyboardist, releasing the behemoth single "Doomswitch," playing a sold-out tour in North America supporting Bad Omens, and performing a completely sold-out headline Australian run in support of their new material.

Releasing their first single via the dream team of Greyscale Records and SharpTone Records in 2023, Make Them Suffer will return to the States this September and October as part of Parkway Drive's huge Monsters Of Oz Tour, celebrating Parkway Drive's 20th anniversary as a banh an all-Aussie bill alongside The Amity Affliction and Northlane. But before they embark on yet another overseas adventure, Make Them Suffer are also imminently set to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, performing 2012's Neverbloom in full for the first time ever this May and June. Melbourne, Perth, and Newcastle shows are already sold out with Brisbane, Sydney, and Adelaide selling fast.

And amongst their anniversary tour dates, Make Them Suffer will also appear at both the Wollongong and Frankston editions of UNIFY Off The Record before heading to Darwin for the first time ever on Saturday 10 June for TerrorLoud 2 alongside Starve, Sedative, Harroway, We Burn Bridges and more.

Warning: video contains flashing lights / images which may trigger seizures for those with epilepsy or other similar conditions.

Related Stories

More Make Them Suffer News