SeeYouSpaceCowboy Share 'Red Wine And Discontent'

(Big Picture Media) Post hardcore band SeeYouSpaceCowboy have pulled back the curtains on another single from their highly anticipated new album Coup De Grace. "Red Wine And Discontent" boasts a masterful balance of frantic melodies and guttural screams.

Shares frontwoman Connie Sgarossa: "This is a song that deals with what it means to be the dirty little secret in an affair and trying to come to terms with that notion while also being critical and wishing to be more. It's a song that really pushes through in a frantic but melodic way to me."

Coup De Grace is a complex and imaginative record that invites listeners into a neo-noir world of the band's creation. It's set to be released on April 19th via Pure Noise Records and features previous singles "To The Dance Floor For Shelter (ft. Courtney LaPlante)", "Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)", "Silhouettes in Motion", "Rhythm and Rapture (ft. nothing,nowhere.)", and "Chewing The Scenery".

Fans can catch new music live for the first time this spring as SeeYouSpaceCowboy hits the road with Better Lovers, Foreign Hands, and Greyhaven. The tour kicks off on April 18th in Indianpolis, with stops to follow in Albuquerque, San Diego, Seattle, Minneapolis, and more. SeeYouSpaceCowboy will also be performing at this year's Sound and Fury Festival in Los Angeles this July.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

4/18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

4/19 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

4/20 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

4/22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

4/23 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/24 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

4/29 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

4/30 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

5/2 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

5/3 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

5/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

5/6 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

5/7 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens

5/9 - Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre

5/10 - Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

5/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/12 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

5/14 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

5/15 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

5/16 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

7/13-7/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Exposition Park (Sound and Fury Festival)

Related Stories

SeeYouSpaceCowboy Share New Single 'Chewing The Scenery'

We Came As Romans Recruit Caskets as well as Seeyouspacecowboy For Tour

News > SeeYouSpaceCowboy