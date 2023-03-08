We Came As Romans Recruit Caskets as well as Seeyouspacecowboy For Tour

(SharpTone) We Came As Romans recently shared that they will be returning to Europe and the UK for the first time since 2019.
The band has now announced that they will be joined on the road by fellow SharpTone Records band Caskets as well as Seeyouspacecowboy, for what promises to be one of the best tours of the year.
We Came As Romans' new album Darkbloom is now available to stream on all digital platforms.
WE CAME AS ROMANS - 2023 EU/UK DARKBLOOM TOUR
w/ Caskets & SeeYouSpaceCowboy
May 11th @ Rockhal (Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX)
May 13th @ Rock Café (Prague, CZ)
May 14th @ Proxima (Warsaw, PL)
May 15th @ Hole44 (Berlin, DE)
May 17th @ Strom (Munich, DE)
May 19th @ Simm City (Vienna, AT)
May 20th @ Legend Club (Milan, IT)
May 21st @ Klub Komplex (Zurich, CH)
May 23rd @ Logo (Hamburg, DE)
May 24th @ Luxor (Cologne, DE)
May 25th @ Le Trabendo (Paris, FR)
May 27th @ Slam Dunk South (Hatfield, UK)
May 28th @ Slam Dunk North (Leeds, UK)
May 30th @ Academy (Dublin, IE)
May 31st @ LL1 (Belfast, UK)
June 1st @ The Cathouse (Glasgow, UK)
