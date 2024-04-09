Paul Weller Announces First North American Tour Since 2017

(Big Hassle Media) Paul Weller today announces his first tour of North America since 2017. The dates begin with a September 6 show in Red Bank, NJ and end September 27 in downtown Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 5 at 10 AM local time.
Weller is touring in support of his upcoming album 66 which is due out on May 24, the day before his 66th birthday. The album is quite reflective and inward thinking. 66 is his 17th solo, and 28th album overall in a career that includes stints leading The Jam and The Style Council. The album was recorded primarily in his own Black Barn Studio.
66 includes contributions from Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, Madness' Suggs McPherson, Richard Hawley, The Blow Monkeys' Dr Robert, Le SuperHomard's Christophe Vaillant, and Erland Cooper, with string arrangements by Hannah Peel. The first single from 66, "Soul Wandering," was co-written with Gillespie.
September 2024
06 Red Bank NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
07 Brooklyn NY - Kings Theatre
08 Boston MA - House of Blues
10 Glenside PA - Keswick Theatre
11 Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre
13 Toronto ON - History
15 Chicago IL - Vic Theatre
16 Minneapolis MN - First Avenue
19 Seattle WA - The Moore
20 Vancouver BC - Vogue Theatre
22 San Francisco CA - The Fillmore
23 San Francisco CA - The Fillmore
25 El Cajon CA - The Magnolia
26 Anaheim CA - House of Blues
27 Los Angeles CA - Orpheum Theatre
