KISS Classic 'I Was Made For Lovin' You' Gets Yungblud Makeover For The Fall Guy

(High Rise) Yungblud puts his unique take on a KISS classic, releasing an explosive cover of "I Was Made For Lovin' You'' featured in Universal Pictures' new 87North film, The Fall Guy, and on the The Fall Guy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Backlot Music).
The track is released ahead of the May 3 release of the film's soundtrack and the North American theatrical release of the film. The track is available across all digital platforms from today.
"I Was Made For Lovin' You" follows YUNGBLUD's recent announcement of his first-ever BLUDFEST, a music festival founded by YUNGBLUD and set to take place Sunday, August 11 at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl in the UK.
Joining YUNGBLUD on the lineup is GRAMMY nominated Lil Yachty, following the pair's collaboration on latest single 'When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)'. Acclaimed British rock duo SOFT PLAY, legendary punk band The Damned, and rising stars Nessa Barrett, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean are also set to perform.
Alongside the stellar music lineup, the festival will be home to activations to encourage community and connection, including a 'Make A Friend' tent that encourages fans to connect and make new friends, free photobooths to document their BLUDFEST experience, a YUNGBLUD museum that will showcase artifacts from across his career, and much more to be announced. The groundbreaking event will go beyond the music, creating a safe place, creative haven, and truly unforgettable experience.
