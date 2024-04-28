The Get Up Kids Announce 'Something to Write Home About' 25th Anniversary Tour

(Chromatic) The Get Up Kids today announced a North American headlining tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1999 LP, Something To Write Home About. Following on June 23rd performance at Pittsburgh's Four Chord Music Fest, the trek will see the band playing the album in its entirety at each show, including two nights at Los Angeles' Troubadour and Chicago's Metro, plus shows at Brooklyn's Warsaw and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall, before ending with at Las Vegas' Best Friends Forever Fest.

In the two and a half decades since the release of this landmark album, the four core members of The Get Up Kids - Matt Pryor, Jim Suptic, Rob Pope, and Ryan Pope - have explored side projects, helmed solo ventures, and held stints in high-profile bands. They've also started businesses, found spouses, and raised kids. Still, run into them on the streets of Lawrence, Kansas, these days, and you'll find that - perhaps beneath a beard - each has retained the high-spirited, unwavering authenticity that fans stood feet from at basement shows before the band's sophomore breakthrough.

Something to Write Home About has landed in a similar place: recognizable as the same electrifying, scrappy album it was upon release, but also transformed by time into one of the most seminal records of the band's scene. The album has been established as an important late-millennium rock-and-roll document; a convergence of power pop, alternative rock, and punk, it provided the parameters for emo's Midwest-centered second wave.

Today, Something to Write Home About still sounds like the lodestar it was for its fleet of followers, but it also retains something singular: an affecting, unaffected quality richer than its genre associations, bigger than its hooks, and deeper than mere twentysomething turmoil. The anniversary tour will be a chance for fans to rediscover the album or to revel in a classic they've never forgotten, and experience it live with the brash, big-hearted band that loves it as much as them. "Anybody can start a band when you're 20 and go on tour and have a couple of years of fun with that. But what it became, at least to us, is the reason that we can still do this now," says Pryor. "We are doing this as a celebration, and we're going to have a party every night on stage."

The Get Up Kids' most recent full length album-2019's Problems, produced by Peter Katis (Kurt Vile, The National) and released via Polyvinyl Record Co.-earned the band a Top 10 debut on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart, and career-high critical acclaim from SPIN, Billboard, Kerrang!, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, All Music, Newsday (3.5/4 stars), Exclaim! (9/10 stars), Punknews (4.5/5), and more. Described by Stereogum as "a validation and revamp of Get Up Kids 2.0, honoring the indie-leaning sound of 2004's Guilt Show and There Are Rules with a stronger sense of confidence and melody", Problems followed their celebrated "return to form" EP Kicker that earned praise and support from outlets like Pitchfork, The FADER, Billboard, The AV Club, SPIN, Consequence, and Modern Drummer, among others.

The Get Up Kids 2024 Tour Dates (tickets):

06/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Fest

08/23 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory *

08/24 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

08/25 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

08/27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile *

08/29 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park *

08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour *

08/31 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour *

09/03 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *

09/06 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Spokane *

09/07 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *

09/08 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *

09/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

09/11 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre *

09/13 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar *

09/14 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck *

09/24 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum *

09/25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! *

09/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

09/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

10/01 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony *

10/03 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live *

10/04 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City *

10/05 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

10/06 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *

10/08 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *

10/09 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater *

10/10 - Chicago, IL - Metro*

10/11 - Chicago, IL - Metro *

10/13 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever Fest

* w/ Smoking Popes

