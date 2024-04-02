The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Releases Red Letter Days Digitally

(Chromatic) Matt Pryor (The Get Up Kids) today released the Kindle edition of his debut memoir, Red Letter Days, via Washed Up Books; order it now at Amazon here (ad). The digital edition also features 22 rare and never-before-seen photographs of the period by Michael Dubin and Paul Drake.

Following West Coast dates and performances at SXSW, Pryor will play several intimate living room gigs across the Midwest in April, including two shows in Chicago.

Red Letter Days is a collection of short vignettes that follow Pryor's life from 1990-2000: from growing up with diabetes and pursuing his dream of being a successful musician, to his earliest experiences crisscrossing the country (and continents) with his seminal band, The Get Up Kids. From playing shows in nontraditional venues, to experiences with lifelong friends, acquaintances, and business associates, Red Letter Days gives insight into how he processed this formative time period that saw some of his most memorable moments. Pryor was a recent guest on Spotify's Bandsplain podcast to discuss the memoir, following interviews with The Ringer, the Kansas City Star, Tour Stories with Joe Plummer, The New Scene podcast, RiYL podcast, The Paltrocast, and more.

Matt Pryor Tour Dates:

04/04 - Chicago, IL - Living Room Show

04/05 - Evanston, IL - Living Room Show

04/06 - Chicago, IL - Living Room Show

04/07 - Barrington, IL - Living Room Show

04/19 - Stillwater, OK - Live @ District

Related Stories

The Get Up Kids' Matt Pryor Releasing 'Red Letter Days' Memoir

News > Matt Pryor