Old 97's Rock CBS Saturday Morning

(MPG) Over the weekend, alt-country pioneers Old 97's made their return to CBS Saturday Morning to perform three songs from their critically-acclaimed 13th studio album American Primitive out now via ATO Records.

The three-decade-long lineup of singer and guitarist Rhett Miller, bassist Murry Hammond, guitarist Ken Bethea, and drummer Philip Peeples delivered stunning performances of "Falling Down," "American Primitive" and "Where The Road Goes," which is currently sitting at #3 on the Americana Radio Chart.

In celebration of American Primitive and the 30th anniversary of their powerhouse debut Hitchhike to Rhome later this year, the band will hit the road for a lengthy 20+ date summer tour that kicks off in July and will make stops in Boston, New York City, Minneapolis, Washington D.C. and many more.

Tour Dates:

7/5 - Berwyn, IL - FitzGerald's

7/31 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

8/1 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

8/2 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

8/3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

8/4 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

8/6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation @ The Intersection

8/7 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

8/8 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

8/9 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

8/10 - Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel

8/11 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

9/10 - Boston, MA - Royale

9/11 - Amherst, MA - The Drake

9/12 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

9/13 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

9/14 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

9/15 - King of Prussia, PA - Concerts Under the Stars

9/17 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

9/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

9/19 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

9/20 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

9/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

9/22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

9/24 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

9/25 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room Greenville

9/26 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

9/27 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

9/28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

9/29 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

