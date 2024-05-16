Enuff Z'nuff Share 'New Thing' From Forthcoming 'The 1987 Demos' Album

Enuff Z'nuff are streaming a demo version of their first single "New Thing" that will be featured on their forthcoming album "The 1987 Demos" that revisits early versions of the tracks their self-titled 1989 debut album, along with bonus material.

The new record will give fans a glimpse into the evolution of the tracks that made it onto the band's debut album, including the hits "New Thing", "Fly High Michelle", plus fan favorites "I Could Never Be Without You," and "For Now". The CD version will include the bonus cover of Jimi Hendrix classic "Manic Depression" and the original track "Runaway".

Frontman and chief songwriter Donnie Vie had this to say, "Before we got our first record deal, Chip and I had written and demoed at least 50 pretty good songs. It was hard to choose which ones to shop. We basically put together what we felt would be a great record and shopped it as that.

"Needless to say, the label loved it, so we went to work re-recording it on a grander scale (and waste $200K. Haha). I personally think we could've just had this mixed, because most of it was recorded and produced exactly the same way. The songs stand on their own, and this was the way it was done - on our own."

Bassist Chip Z'nuff added, "Here are the warts, scars, and tattoos of our labor, when it all started over 3 decades ago!"

"The 1987 Demos" will be by Cleopatra Records on both CD and vinyl on May 31st. See the tracklisting and stream "New Thing" below:

TRACK LIST:

1. New Thing

2. She Wants More

3. Fly High Michelle

4. Hot Little Summer Girl

5. In The Groove

6. Little Indian Angel

7. For Now

8. Kiss The Clown

9. I Could Never Be Without You

10. Finger On The Trigger

BONUS TRACKS [CD ONLY]

11. Runaway

12. Manic Depression

