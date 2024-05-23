Blackmore's Night Returning To The Stage With U.S. Concerts

(Atom Splitter) Blackmore's Night, featuring legendary guitarist formerly of Deep Purple and Rainbow, Ritchie Blackmore, and award-winning singer Candice Night return to the stage in June and July 2024 in the United States.

"Join us this summer as the mystical fires glow at midnight, to all our friends, fans, Blackmore's Night Family: grab your tambourine or your tankard of ale, and sing and dance with Blackmore's Night 'Under a Violet Moon.' Let us transport you back in time to a magical evening with music that will brighten your hearts and soul," states Ritchie Blackmore, Candice Night, and their band of Minstrels, May 2024.

Blackmore's Night defines its music as Renaissance Folk Rock. A unique and original genre of music inspired by the melodies and the tradition of the Renaissance period, "Blackmore-ized" into contemporary music. This is the sound of Blackmore's Night. And what a success it has been, since it all started...

Never intended to be a band thinking about charts and sales, it ended up being one of the most successful acoustic projects of all time, remaining a best[seller for over 25 years, while maintaining the purity of its original intention intact.

The band's last album Nature's Light brought the band back to the German Top 10 (#7) and it has reinforced the relationship with the fanbase all over the world.

In 1997, Blackmore's Night released their debut CD, Shadow of the Moon, which immediately went gold in Japan and earned awards worldwide.

The album's reissue, released in 2023, re-entered the charts in Germany in the Top 20, thanks to a shiny new mix of the album, in a celebration of the music that started the journey for Candice and Ritchie. Meanwhile, their devoted fan base has been growing exponentially as the band continues performing their mystical music for all ages. From grandparents to children, everyone is enjoying their medieval mood music and gypsy dances. Clearly, the music of Blackmore's Night connects with fans on a deep level, allowing them to experience an entirely different era of merriment.

In the age of digital music, new fans discover Blackmore's Night every single day - making the band possibly the most streamed artist of its genre.

At the helm of this band, is award winning lyricist and vocalist, Candice Night, who not only contributes her unique, entrancing vocals, but deftly navigates seven medieval woodwinds, including chanters, shawms, pennywhistles and recorders. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and celebrated guitarist, Ritchie Blackmore, who traverses between acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, mandola, and hurdy gurdy.

Further enhancing the band's inspired sound are keyboardist/back-up vocalist Bard David; Violinist, Scarlett Fiddler; back up vocalist/rhythm guitar, Lady Jessie; bassist/rhythmic guitarist Earl Grey; and percussionist Troubadour of Aberdeen.

With lyrics penned by Night, the collective embraces the aura of the old-world inn, from madrigals and ballads to good old-fashioned Renaissance-inspired pub songs.

Every Blackmore's Night's studio CD has debuted in the top 2 of the Billboard New Age charts, many of which entered and remained at the Number 1 spot for weeks.

The media Awards such as "Best Album of the Year" "Best Vocal performance of the Year" or "Best Guitar Performance" collected over the years are hard to keep count of.

Their sold-out concerts in castles and UNESCO sites worldwide are filled with thousands of fans dressed in Renaissance garb, dancing and singing as if time stood still. No clocks...no pressure... just the gaiety and camaraderie of a medieval pub. Everyone joins in and loses their stress in the music.

2022 marked the official 25th Anniversary of Blackmore's Night.

This year in 2024, they celebrate the 25th year of their 3rd CD, Fires at Midnight. A 25th year edition of Fires... will be released by earMUSIC, as with the debut album, the music has been remixed from the original multi-track masters for a new sonic experience.

In addition, Candice Night has been working intensely on very personal and intense solo music, which will be pure joy for anybody who has loved Blackmore's Night.

Those unique troubadours, The Wizard's Consort, will be opening the musical evening of concerts with Blackmores Night

Last important note from Candice and Ritchie: we feel very strongly at helping local no-kill animal shelters. So, wherever we play, we always invite a local animal shelter or animal rescue organization to set up a donation table at our concert. We are happy to announce that the following organizations will be present at our upcoming concerts to help raise funds for our less fortunate furry friends.

6/22 - The Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

6/23 - District Music Hall - Norwalk, CT

6/30 - Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

7/5 - The Vogel - Red Bank, NJ

7/6 - The Vogel - Red Bank, NJ

