Jane's Addiction's Original Lineup Team With Love And Rockets For Tour

(Reybee) After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane's Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, May 28. Additional presales will run throughout the week with the general onsale beginning Friday, May 31 at 10:00am local time at LiveNation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for Jane's Addiction's fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive autographed tour poster by Jane's Addiction, specially designed VIP gift item & more.

JANE'S ADDICTION AND LOVE AND ROCKETS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sun Aug 11 - San Diego, CA - Park at the Park Petco Park

Tue Aug 13 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Thu Aug 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Aug 18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Aug 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun Aug 25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Tue Aug 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Thu Aug 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Tue Sep 03 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu Sep 05 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Sep 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue Sep 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Sep 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Sep 15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Wed Sep 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sun Sep 22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Tue Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Sep 28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival*

Sun Sep 29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival*

*Not A Live Nation Date

