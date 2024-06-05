Singled Out: TRF Boog's Dump It

TRF Boog just released a new single called "Dump It" from the forthcoming album "Me Vs. Me" and to celebrate we asked Boog to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
All I can really say to describe this record is energy. Have your best outfit ready to hit the clubs because this is a record that I believe will take over the clubs. It's got all the makings of a club/radio hit. Braggy lyrics, tempo for women to dance and twerk to after a long week of getting to their bag, and a catchy hook.
This record was created for one purpose and one purpose only, to be the biggest record out. I created this song at the end of one of my sessions just thinking "okay the album is coming together nicely.. whats missing though" I looked through some beats and found this one and knew it was the one.
I can't wait to see the energy it gives to the people during live performances and just being in the club rotations when it drops. Dump It is going to be a big one from my upcoming album Me vs Me. You heard it from me first.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
