Polychuck Recruits Simon Phillips and Derek Sherinian For 'The Cyclone'

(Chipster) The musically eclectic composer and guitarist, Thomas Polychuck - who is best known as simply Polychuck - has released his latest offering, a single entitled "The Cyclone." This progressive rock track, infused with a fusion rock flavor, features legendary drummer Simon Phillips and acclaimed keyboardist Derek Sherinian.
"The Cyclone" showcases Polychuck's exceptional guitar work, dynamic rhythms, and powerful melodies. The collaboration with Phillips (known for his work with Toto and Jeff Beck) and Sherinian (former Dream Theater keyboardist) adds an extraordinary dimension to the track.
"I am incredibly excited to share 'The Cyclone' with the world," said Polychuck. "Working with Simon and Derek has been an absolute honor. Their contributions have brought a new level of energy and passion to the song."
