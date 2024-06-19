Michael Schenker Recruits Slash For 'Mother Mary'

Michael Schenker has released his new single "Mother Mary", which features Guns N' Roses legend Slash and vocalist Erik Gronwall, and is a taste of Schenker's forthcoming guest-star filled album "My Years With UFO".

As the name suggest, the new record find Michael revisiting music from his years with the influential band and he recruited Axl Rose, Kai Hansen, Roger Glover, Joey Tempest, Biff Byford, Jeff Scott Soto, John Norum, Dee Snider, Joel Hoekstra, Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice, Adrian Vandenberg, Michael Voss, and Stephen Pearcy, to also guest on the album.

The album will arrive on September 20th and was produced by Michael Schenker and Michael Voss. Aside from the special guests, Schenker is backed on the album by Derek Sherinian on keys' Brian Tichy on drums' and Barry Sparks on bass.

According to the announcement, this album is the introduction to an upcoming trilogy, as Michael Schenker has signed an exclusive three-album deal with earMUSIC, with additional albums to follow in 2025 and 2026.

MY YEARS WITH UFO TRACK LISTING:

"Natural Thing" (Feat. Dee Snider + Joel Hoekstra)

"Only You Can Rock Me" (Feat. Joey Tempest + Roger Glover)

"Doctor Doctor" (Feat. Joe Lynn Turner + Carmine Appice)

"Mother Mary" (Feat. Slash + Erik Grönwall)

"This Kids" (Feat. Biff Byford)

"Love to Love" (Feat. Axl Rose)

"Lights Out" (Feat. Jeff Scott Soto + John Norum)

"Rock Bottom" (Feat. Kai Hansen)

"Too Hot Too Handle" (Feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Adrian Vandenberg, + Carmen Appice)

"Let It Roll" (Feat. Michael Voss)

"Shoot Shoot" (Feat. Stephen Pearcy)

News > Michael Schenker