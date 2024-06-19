The Eagles Add Dates To Las Vegas Sphere Residency

(Live Nation) The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band's residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas featuring a total of 12 shows, over six exclusive weekends, from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 9.
These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.
The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 21 at 10 AM PT at https://eagles.com..
EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:
Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
