Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Announces Debut Warhorse Album

Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, the band fronted by the legendary former vocalist of Iron Maiden have announce that they will be releasing self-titled debut album on July 19th via BraveWords Records and have shared a music video for the song "Here Comes The Night".

MBM sent over these details: "Metal" Tim Henderson of BraveWords Records, "The killer is on the loose again and original Iron Maiden singer Paul D'Anno is riding his Warhorse into new battles with eyes of fire and a fighting spirit. Wrath children pay attention!"

Paul Di'Anno speaking about his new album, "Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse is my first studio project after many years of being away from the studio and not performing. I remember when we announced that we were recording an album in Croatia with completely unknown musicians, many were shocked and no one knew in which direction we would go. Warhorse exudes pure energy and reflects everything I went through while recording the album."

Hrvoje Madiraca adds, "This record is a product of hard work combined with the voice of the man, the myth and the legend of our dear Wrathchild! Old school metal you want. That s what you'll get!"

Ante Pupacic, known as "Pupi" continues, "When it comes to music, I've done all sorts of things, but I'm particularly proud of this album. Two years of work, composing, arranging, recording, editing, deleting, and so on. We went through all kinds of emotions, from euphoria to agony. Each song was carefully polished to achieve its current form. On the album, everyone added their touch, both Hrvoje and I, in terms of lyrics, music, and production, all ennobled by the powerful vocals of our legend, Paul Di'Anno."

