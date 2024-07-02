Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Teases Depeche Mode Cover

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno has shared a preview of a cover of the Depeche Mode classic "Precious", which comes from the forthcoming self-titled debut album from his new group Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse.

Di'Anno said of the album, "Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse is my first studio project after many years of being away from the studio and not performing. I remember when we announced that we were recording an album in Croatia with completely unknown musicians, many were shocked and no one knew in which direction we would go. Warhorse exudes pure energy and reflects everything I went through while recording the album."

His camp says of the new preview clip, "The success of the new Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse video 'Here Comes the Night' is just the beginning of what this band will show you in the days to come. Many of you have already heard that there is a fantastic Depeche Mode cover of 'Precious' on the album, but you have not yet heard that this song will be the next video single with a wonderful story.

"Another interesting fact is that real drums were not played for this song, but it was done by computer, in order to capture the spirit of this song and the inimitable Depeche Mode as faithfully as possible. Are you waiting for this video like we are?"

The album will arrive on July 19th via BraveWords Records. Check out the preview clip below:

Related Stories

More Paul Di'Anno News