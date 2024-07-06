.

Riley's L.A. Guns Unplug For Reimagined 'The Ballad Of Jayne'

07-06-2024 12:13 PM EDT

(Golden Robot) Riley's L.A. Guns is thrilled to announce the release of an acoustic rendition of their iconic track 'The Ballad of Jayne' on August 2nd via Golden Robot Records. This reimagined version offers fans a fresh, stripped-down take on one of the band's most beloved songs, showcasing their musical versatility and emotional depth.

In celebration of this release, Riley's L.A. Guns is also launching an exclusive 7-inch vinyl edition of the acoustic single. Available on August 16th, this special vinyl release can only be purchased as part of a bundle, making it a must-have collector's item for dedicated fans and vinyl enthusiasts alike.

To add to the excitement, anyone who pre-saves the acoustic single will receive an exclusive link to listen to the new track 48 hours before its official release. This early access is a special thank-you to the band's loyal supporters and offers a unique opportunity to experience the song ahead of the general public.

