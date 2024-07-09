Ryan Adams Tributes Pepper Keenan's Father With 'Clean My Wounds' Cover

Ryan Adams performed an acoustic rendition of the Corrosion Of Conformity song "Clean My Wounds" during an appearance at the band's hometown of Raleigh, NC on June 21st.

C.O.C.'s Pepper Keenan said of the rendition, "I've been a friend and fan of Ryan's music and skills for a very long time. C.O.C. and Ryan sharpened our teeth in the same neck of the woods in the Old North State as youngsters. I consider Ryan to be one of the best singer /songwriters out there. Knew it back then, still do.

" To hear him do his thing to one of our songs in such a beautiful and haunting way, as well as dedicating it to my father, was quite moving to say the least. Honestly stopped me dead in my tracks. Very special on many levels and emotions. Thank you for that brother. Love and respect always."

Adams told Blabbermouth that he decided to cover the song " In memory of Pepper's father passing, I covered 'Clean My Wounds' in NOLA and the Carolinas. They mean more to me than I could ever say." Jerry Pepper Keenan passed away last month. He was 83.

No stranger to reimagining metal songs, Adams previously recorded an acoustic version of Iron Maiden classic "Wasted Years" for the television show "Californication".

