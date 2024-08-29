Singled Out: Joe Samba's Home (feat Mihali)

Joe Samba just release his new single "Home" featuring Mihali of Twiddle fame, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track, which will be included on his forthcoming album "Lifeline" (out September 27th). Here is the story:

I love writing music, but I used to be quiet about it. Some would say I was more a creative recluse when it came to sharing the demos I would create. When I released my first record, The Wrong Impression, in 2019, I was releasing it to just release it, with no real intention of it being liked by anybody. Boy was it the opposite! People truly dug the record.

Fast forward to the pandemic. Similarly to my first record, I had freedom to take my time with the next one. Still independent, I didn't feel much pressure, wrote from my heart, and Far From Forever was born. That became my first release under LAW Records, which it went on to do even better and reach even more listeners with newly acquired label support.

I've since started a family, I've done dozens of national tours, and I've built a phenomenal team. Things being more organized also makes things a bit more hectic!

So, I knew this next record was going to be approached differently - writing wise and production wise. Lifeline is my most collaborative record thus far. Working with Eric Krasno on 4 songs, including my new single "Home," was such an honor for me.

What I always want portrayed in my songs is honesty. Writing the lyrics to "Home" I compared my job of touring to a fisherman at sea - using that concept as an analogy, being away from my family for long stints. Highlighting the purpose, the strength, and the support my wife and I give each other while being away for so long. This new album Lifeline is definitely a tale of growth and change, but acceptance of growth and change. I hope it resonates with the people who take the time to listen.

