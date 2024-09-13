.

Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart

09-13-2024
Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno has revisited one of the band's classic tracks, "Wrathchild", with a brand new version that also features ZP Theart of Dragonforce and Skid Row fame.

The track will appear on Di'Anno's forthcoming album, "The Book Of The Beast", which is set to be released September 27th. Paul had this to say, "I'm loving this version of 'Wrathchild'. and working on the vocals with ZP Theart. really brought a lot of new energy into the song. 'Wrathchild'. is still in the setlist at all my live shows. I love singing it and the fans still go crazy for it every night

"As well as having ZP. from Dragonforce./Skid Row. joining me on vocals, I brought in Russell Gilbrook. from Uriah Heep. on drums and Cliff Evans. from Tank. on guitar. What a band."

Related Stories

News > Paul Di'Anno

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary- Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart- more

Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release- Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 Live And Concert Film Coming- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Streams New Album 'Tattoos'- Parker McCollum Shares New Single 'What Kinda Man'- Miranda Lambert- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Fall Travel Essentials

Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Live: Midge Ure Rocks Phoenix

Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising

Micki Free - Dreamcatcher

Latest News

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary

Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart

Jack White Premieres 'That's How I'm Feeling' video

Sick Puppies 'Going Places' With New Video

Snow Patrol's New Album 'The Forest Is The Path' Arrives

Hear Hinder's New Song 'Live Without It'

August Burns Red Share 'Exhumed' Lyric Video

Myles Kennedy Gets Animated For 'Miss You When You're Gone' Video