Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno has revisited one of the band's classic tracks, "Wrathchild", with a brand new version that also features ZP Theart of Dragonforce and Skid Row fame.
The track will appear on Di'Anno's forthcoming album, "The Book Of The Beast", which is set to be released September 27th. Paul had this to say, "I'm loving this version of 'Wrathchild'. and working on the vocals with ZP Theart. really brought a lot of new energy into the song. 'Wrathchild'. is still in the setlist at all my live shows. I love singing it and the fans still go crazy for it every night
"As well as having ZP. from Dragonforce./Skid Row. joining me on vocals, I brought in Russell Gilbrook. from Uriah Heep. on drums and Cliff Evans. from Tank. on guitar. What a band."
