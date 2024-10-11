World's First Cinema Reveal 'Freak Show' Video

Just ahead of Halloween, World's First Cinema have released their brand new single and music video "Freak Show". We were sent the following details: The Los Angeles-based duo-John Sinclair and Fil Thorpe-draw audiences deeper into their cinematic universe with this enticing single. The track references the taunting desire to fit in within social circuits, comparing it to a circus of clowns trying to outdo each other and hide their own insecurities.

Produced in collaboration with Mike Green (Paramore, Sum 41, Pierce the Veil), "Freak Show" creatively combines a mix of sounds; from verses reminiscent of a 2000s Fall Out Boy, to an anthemic, catchy chorus with a layered blend of baroque pop and ornate, vaudeville-inspired instrumentation with theatrical elements.

The group shares, "We wanted to imagine what it would be like if Twenty One Pilots and Panic at the Disco had a theatre kid together. The spooky, electronic blend we found in this song is everything we want World's First Cinema to be."

Following the release of 2023's Palm Reader and a successful tour with Taylor Acorn, World's First Cinema is known to sweep listeners into another world, inspired by their love of movies and film scores as they expand their cinematic tapestry. Their deluxe album Palm Reader Silver Screen Edition was accompanied by unique scores for each of the tracks on the original EP.

Related Stories

News > World's First Cinema